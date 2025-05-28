Left Menu

Manipur's Leadership Dilemma: Civil Society's Stance on Governance

The Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS) in Manipur welcomes the idea of a popular government but isn't demanding it currently. Despite BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh's claim of majority support for a new government, the state remains under President's rule, awaiting central leadership's decision.

A civil society group in Manipur, known as the Federation of Civil Society Organizations (FOCS), has expressed a nuanced stance on the political future of the state. While they acknowledge the benefits of a popular government, they clarify that this is not their immediate demand.

The state of Manipur has been under President's rule since former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, with the assembly in suspended animation. Recently, BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh met with the Governor, claiming that 44 MLAs are prepared to establish a new government.

Singh's discussion with the Governor touched upon potential solutions to the state's issues. However, he emphasized that any decision to claim government formation rests with the central BJP leadership. Meanwhile, divergent views persist on whether to establish a popular government or maintain President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

