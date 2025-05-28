India's Mission Against Global Terrorism: A Delegation's Diplomatic Outreach

An Indian delegation, led by NCP MP Supriya Sule, engaged South African lawmakers in discussions centered on India's stringent stance against terrorism. This diplomatic mission highlighted India's strategic response to global terrorism.

The delegation, comprising leaders from various Indian political factions, emphasized India's unity and zero-tolerance policy concerning terrorism. They met with South African MPs, including Deputy Chairperson P (Les) Govender, to reinforce this message.

A key emphasis of their dialogue was India's reaction to terror incidents, notably the Pahalgam attack, underlining that peace remains paramount but not at the expense of tolerance toward terrorism.