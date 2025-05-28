India's Mission Against Global Terrorism: A Delegation's Diplomatic Outreach
An Indian delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule met South African parliamentarians to convey India's zero-tolerance for terrorism. The multi-party group, part of India's effort to counter global terrorism, shared details on India's response to terror acts, including the recent Pahalgam attack, emphasizing peace and global cooperation.
The delegation, comprising leaders from various Indian political factions, emphasized India's unity and zero-tolerance policy concerning terrorism. They met with South African MPs, including Deputy Chairperson P (Les) Govender, to reinforce this message.
A key emphasis of their dialogue was India's reaction to terror incidents, notably the Pahalgam attack, underlining that peace remains paramount but not at the expense of tolerance toward terrorism.
