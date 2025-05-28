Minister Sonowal Rebukes Gogoi: Modi's Commitment to Northeast Highlighted

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that such statements insult the pride of the northeastern people.

Sonowal highlighted that under Modi's administration, the Northeast has seen unprecedented development and integration into the national framework without compromising its unique identity.

He emphasized that transformative projects and peace accords have spurred progress, making the region a pivotal gateway to Southeast Asia and a driver of national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)