Left Menu

Minister Sonowal Rebukes Gogoi: Modi's Commitment to Northeast Highlighted

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for comments about Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing the progress and integration of the Northeast under Modi's leadership. Sonowal highlighted transformative developments in the region, urging Gogoi to respect and acknowledge the efforts made to uplift the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:33 IST
Minister Sonowal Rebukes Gogoi: Modi's Commitment to Northeast Highlighted
Sarbananda Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that such statements insult the pride of the northeastern people.

Sonowal highlighted that under Modi's administration, the Northeast has seen unprecedented development and integration into the national framework without compromising its unique identity.

He emphasized that transformative projects and peace accords have spurred progress, making the region a pivotal gateway to Southeast Asia and a driver of national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025