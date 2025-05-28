Left Menu

Fractured Leadership: Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Administration

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraaj Party founder, criticizes Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming his incapacity to govern is worsening state law and order. Kishor also alleges the administration is controlled by a few bureaucrats, predicts change in upcoming elections, and emphasizes improved education as Bihar's top priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:37 IST
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, critiqued Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming his declining physical and mental fitness has led to the state's worsening law and order situation.

Kishor alleged that Bihar's administration is under the influence of a handful of bureaucrats and ministers, sidelining governance. He described the Chief Minister's inability to recall cabinet members' names, pointing to the lack of health requirements for office.

The political strategist, once allied with Kumar, forecasts voter pushback in upcoming elections, criticizing both Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad and highlighting education as the state's primary need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

