Amit Shah's Strategic Kashmir Visit Post-Operation Sindoor Amid Rising Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security situation for the first time since Operation Sindoor. His visit will include discussions with local officials and affected communities.
During his two-day visit, Shah will travel to the Poonch district, which suffered significant civilian casualties due to recent Pakistani shelling and drone attacks. This marks his third visit to the region since April, after the Pahalgam terror attack prompted a strong response from the Indian forces.
Shah's visit has sparked calls from political leaders for a comprehensive financial package for affected residents, while some critique the delayed response. The J&K Congress has also questioned the government's handling of the Pahalgam attack and the purpose behind the timing of this visit.
