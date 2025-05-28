Congress Criticizes BJP for Controversial Remarks Against IAS Officer
The Congress criticized the BJP over a controversial remark made by MLC N Ravikumar about Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum. An FIR has been filed against Ravikumar for his 'Pakistani' comment, but he later retracted it. Congress emphasized the need for global respect for India's heritage.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has taken a stand against the BJP following controversial remarks made by an MLC against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum. This incident has sparked outrage and condemnation, leading to an official complaint against the MLC.
The remarks, deemed as a 'slip of tongue', were later retracted by the BJP MLC N Ravikumar after facing criticism. Despite the apology, the comments have drawn widespread condemnation from Congress and other political figures.
The Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, highlighted the need to project India's historical heritage of Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel for global respect, rather than a divisive image. The IAS Officers' Association has expressed support for Tarannum, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the comments 'intolerable'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Towards Ukraine Ceasefire
Ceasefire Tensions: Indian and Pakistani Armies Address Drone Incursions and Cross-Border Fire
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
Delhi BJP Lauds PM Modi's Firm Stance Against Terrorism
Tragedy in Majitha: Political Strife and Liquor Mafia Under Fire