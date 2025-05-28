Congress Criticizes BJP for Controversial Remarks Against IAS Officer

The Congress party has taken a stand against the BJP following controversial remarks made by an MLC against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum. This incident has sparked outrage and condemnation, leading to an official complaint against the MLC.

The remarks, deemed as a 'slip of tongue', were later retracted by the BJP MLC N Ravikumar after facing criticism. Despite the apology, the comments have drawn widespread condemnation from Congress and other political figures.

The Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, highlighted the need to project India's historical heritage of Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel for global respect, rather than a divisive image. The IAS Officers' Association has expressed support for Tarannum, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the comments 'intolerable'.

(With inputs from agencies.)