N Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP President: A Historic Mandate
N Chandrababu Naidu has been re-elected as the president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the next two years. During the party's conclave in Kadapa, Naidu pledged to complete key irrigation projects and promised new investments in renewable energy and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.
N Chandrababu Naidu has been re-elected as the president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for another two-year term. The announcement came at the party's annual conclave, Mahanadu, held in Kadapa, where Naidu addressed his supporters amid cheers and vows to continue his leadership.
During the event, Naidu expressed his gratitude to the party leaders and members for their unwavering support since 1995. He outlined ambitious plans, including the completion of the Polavaram Project and other irrigation initiatives aimed at transforming the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.
Additionally, Naidu highlighted the expected influx of Rs 10 lakh crore in renewable energy investments, foreseeing Rayalaseema as a green energy hub. He also emphasized infrastructure developments, such as the Kadapa steel plant, and reiterated his commitment to welfare schemes and a stable power tariff.
