Political Uproar: Minister Udayan Guha's Remarks Spark Outrage

Udayan Guha, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Minister, has ignited controversy with remarks seemingly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'Operation Sindoor.' During an event in Dinhata, Guha suggested that those who were once involved in the tea trade are now delving into the vermilion business. While the video of his comments has gained traction online, its authenticity remains unverified.

Guha further accused the Prime Minister of stirring communal discord, imploring a halt to injecting religious division among the population. The BJP swiftly criticized Guha's comments, viewing them as derogatory towards India's armed forces and undermining the spirit of 'Operation Sindoor,' an initiative launched against Pakistan after a terror attack.

BJP's Bengal President, Sukanta Majumdar, condemned Guha's remarks, demanding his removal from the cabinet. The party also released a statement on X, denouncing Guha's comments as calculated insults. The Trinamool Congress has yet to respond officially, while Prime Minister Modi prepares for a public rally in Bengal.

