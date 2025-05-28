Nation Mourns the Loss of Towering Statesman Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Veteran Akali leader and former Union Minister, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, passed away at the age of 89 due to age-related health issues. Political figures nationwide paid tribute, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as a 'towering statesman' who had an unwavering commitment to public service.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and prominent leaders from parties including SAD, BJP, and Congress expressed their condolences. Dhindsa's contributions to Punjab and national politics, particularly in rural development and social justice, were highlighted, affirming his legacy as a champion of public service.

Dhindsa's tenure included serving as the Union Minister of Sports, Chemicals, and Fertilizers. Remembered as a dignified and visionary leader, his passing leaves an indelible void in the political landscape, with leaders urging his legacy to inspire future generations.

