Chirag Paswan Denies Political Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Ideological Rift

Union minister Chirag Paswan dismissed the possibility of a political alliance with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav due to ideological differences, despite their familial ties. Paswan visited Nawada to meet families of fallen soldiers and commented on rising crime in Bihar ahead of PM Modi's visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:26 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, a Union minister, unequivocally dismissed the prospect of a political alliance with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, attributing the decision to 'extreme ideological differences' between their parties, despite their personal family relations.

During his visit to Nawada in Bihar, where he crossed paths with Yadav, Paswan clarified that their meetings were merely social, stemming from long-standing family connections. He refuted any political implications, emphasizing that his decision to contest the 2020 assembly polls independently demonstrated the impossibility of such an alliance.

Paswan, while expressing joy over the birth of Yadav's son, highlighted ongoing concerns about rising crime in Bihar and voiced hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state would galvanize the NDA's prospects in future elections.

