Family Feud: Behind the Spiralling Threats and Allegations in Fuke Household

Priya Fuke, sister-in-law of Maharashtra BJP MLC, Parinay Fuke, claims threats from her in-laws post her husband’s death. She accuses them of withholding information about her late husband's medical condition and issues with property rights. Her concerns, echoed by political figures, face denial from her mother-in-law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priya Fuke, kin to Maharashtra BJP MLC Parinay Fuke, has claimed facing life-threatening intimidation from her in-laws following her husband's demise. Despite seeking political backing, she alleges insufficient support from authorities.

With Shiv Sena and NCP leaders rallying behind her, Priya reveals being uninformed about her husband's kidney transplant before their marriage. Her accusations extend to property rights issues, heightening the family conflict.

In response, her mother-in-law, Rama Fuke, labels these allegations as 'misleading', emphasizing a failed attempt to resolve family disputes privately and dismissing political interventions as unnecessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

