Youth Divide: The Rising Political Gender Gap Among Gen Z

South Korea's young women are poised to spearhead a formidable political backlash against the main conservative party during the presidential elections on June 3, expressing dissatisfaction with ongoing chaos.

However, an influx of young men may not join this movement, reflecting a global trend where Gen Z voters exhibit a growing political gender divide. Young men increasingly support right-wing parties, contrasting with young women's preference for left-leaning groups.

This pattern is evident in recent elections across continents like North America, Europe, and Asia. In South Korea, significant portions of young male voters plan to support the reformist candidate Lee Jun-seok, advocating for the dissolution of the gender equality ministry and resonating with complaints over military service disparities.

Almost 30% of South Korean men aged 18-29 endorse the Reform Party, compared to a mere 3% of young women, per a Gallup Korea poll. A similar gender gap in political preferences and related issues is evident in Germany, Canada, and other Western democracies.

Political observers recognize this divide as fueled by perceived societal expectations around jobs and family, exacerbated by immigration policies and diversity programs. The divergence could hinder reaching consensus on pivotal societal reforms, prompting experts to advocate for addressing core issues like affordability, employment, and young men's mental health.