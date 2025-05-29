Marcos Jr. Resets Cabinet for Political Revitalization

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has embarked on a major reorganization of his government, urging all department secretaries to submit their resignations. This sweeping move comes in the wake of lackluster midterm election outcomes, as Marcos seeks to enhance governmental performance and efficiency.

The Presidential Communications Office announced that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin will offer further updates at a 2 p.m. press conference. While the economic team will remain unchanged, significant replacements include Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo with his undersecretary, and Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra being succeeded by Darlene Berberabe, Dean of the College of Law at the University of the Philippines.

These strategic changes are viewed as Marcos' efforts to reset the political agenda and assert his leadership in the latter half of his six-year term.

(With inputs from agencies.)