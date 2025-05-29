Marcos Jr. Resets Cabinet for Political Revitalization
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr initiates significant changes to his Cabinet following poor midterm election results. The resignation request aims to boost government efficiency. Some officials, including the Foreign Affairs and Solicitor General, will be replaced. The move is part of efforts to refresh Marcos' political agenda in his six-year term.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has embarked on a major reorganization of his government, urging all department secretaries to submit their resignations. This sweeping move comes in the wake of lackluster midterm election outcomes, as Marcos seeks to enhance governmental performance and efficiency.
The Presidential Communications Office announced that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin will offer further updates at a 2 p.m. press conference. While the economic team will remain unchanged, significant replacements include Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo with his undersecretary, and Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra being succeeded by Darlene Berberabe, Dean of the College of Law at the University of the Philippines.
These strategic changes are viewed as Marcos' efforts to reset the political agenda and assert his leadership in the latter half of his six-year term.
