PoK's Heartfelt Return: India's Vision of Reunification

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed optimism regarding the reintegration of the people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India. Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh articulated the belief that PoK residents, viewed as part of the Indian family, will willingly return to India's mainstream.

Laying out India's diplomatic stance toward Pakistan, Singh asserted that any dialogues with Islamabad would focus solely on the issues of terrorism and PoK. He emphasized that India has redefined its approach to counter-terrorism and stressed the emotional and cultural connections PoK inhabitants feel towards India.

On the domestic front, Singh highlighted substantial growth in India's defence sector. He noted the surge in India's defence exports from less than Rs 1,000 crore a decade ago to Rs 23,500 crore today, underlining the importance of the Make-in-India initiative for national security and economic prosperity.