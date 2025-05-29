Congress Accuses BJP of Boosting Their Visibility Amid Reagan-Gandhi Letter Debate
Congress leader Pawan Khera mocked the BJP for inadvertently increasing Congress's prominence while dismissing BJP claims about a nuclear deal during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure. A debated letter from Reagan to Gandhi, allegedly reveals US pressure on India-Pakistan talks. This political spat intensifies after Pahalgam attack and India's response.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the BJP of unwittingly elevating the Congress party's profile. Thanking BJP for their recent political maneuvers, Khera stated that their actions had achieved what Congress couldn't independently — increased publicity.
Khera refuted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations concerning a US-India-Pakistan nuclear deal. Dubey cited a declassified letter from former US President Ronald Reagan to then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, asserting it demonstrated US pressure on New Delhi.
This controversy emerges amid heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory actions. The debated nuclear accord, signed in 1988, has become a focal point in the political discourse over external influences in India-Pakistan relations, reflecting BJP-Congress discord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump tells Gulf leaders Iran must cease support of proxy groups as part of any nuclear deal
Iran's Diplomatic Overture: A Nuclear Deal Proposal
Trump Hints at Breakthrough in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
Trump's Pursuit of Iran Nuclear Deal: Challenges and Criticisms
Oil Prices Plunge Amid U.S.-Iran Nuclear Deal Prospects