Congress Accuses BJP of Boosting Their Visibility Amid Reagan-Gandhi Letter Debate

In a pointed critique, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the BJP of unwittingly elevating the Congress party's profile. Thanking BJP for their recent political maneuvers, Khera stated that their actions had achieved what Congress couldn't independently — increased publicity.

Khera refuted BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations concerning a US-India-Pakistan nuclear deal. Dubey cited a declassified letter from former US President Ronald Reagan to then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, asserting it demonstrated US pressure on New Delhi.

This controversy emerges amid heightened tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's retaliatory actions. The debated nuclear accord, signed in 1988, has become a focal point in the political discourse over external influences in India-Pakistan relations, reflecting BJP-Congress discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)