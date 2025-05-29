Left Menu

Indonesia's National Mandate Party Stands with India Against Terrorism

The National Mandate Party of Indonesia expressed solidarity with India's anti-terrorism stance to an Indian all-party delegation. The discussions emphasized the rejection of using religion and race as a basis for terrorism. Meetings involved both political leaders and ambassadors to strengthen global efforts against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:10 IST
Indonesia's National Mandate Party Stands with India Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a recent diplomatic visit, the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia declared its unwavering support for India's anti-terrorism stance. During a meeting with an Indian all-party delegation, PAN leaders asserted that religion and race should not be an excuse for exporting terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, aimed to convey India's position on terrorism to Indonesian political figures, diplomats, and the media. Significant discussions were held with PAN Vice Chairman Eddy Soeparno, Deputy Minister for Transmigration Viva Yoga Mauladi, and other Indonesian parliamentarians.

The meeting underscored mutual condemnation of terrorism and the need for robust global collaboration to counter such threats. The Indian team also interacted with think tanks and academics in Indonesia to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and ensure regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025