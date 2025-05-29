Indonesia's National Mandate Party Stands with India Against Terrorism

In a recent diplomatic visit, the National Mandate Party (PAN) of Indonesia declared its unwavering support for India's anti-terrorism stance. During a meeting with an Indian all-party delegation, PAN leaders asserted that religion and race should not be an excuse for exporting terrorism.

The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, aimed to convey India's position on terrorism to Indonesian political figures, diplomats, and the media. Significant discussions were held with PAN Vice Chairman Eddy Soeparno, Deputy Minister for Transmigration Viva Yoga Mauladi, and other Indonesian parliamentarians.

The meeting underscored mutual condemnation of terrorism and the need for robust global collaboration to counter such threats. The Indian team also interacted with think tanks and academics in Indonesia to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy towards cross-border terrorism and ensure regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)