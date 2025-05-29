Nitin Kohli Joins AAP, Replaces Arrested MLA
Industrialist Nitin Kohli has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jalandhar, replacing MLA Raman Arora as halqa in-charge following Arora's arrest for corruption. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised the move, emphasizing the party's commitment to fight corruption under the Bhagwant Mann government.
Industrialist Nitin Kohli officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in Punjab's Jalandhar district, in the presence of prominent party leader Manish Sisodia.
Kohli's entry into politics was marked by his immediate replacement of MLA Raman Arora as the AAP's halqa in-charge for the Jalandhar Central Assembly constituency. Arora's recent arrest for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices with a municipal official prompted this change.
Sisodia, AAP's Punjab in-charge, emphasized the party's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, applauding Punjab's industrialists for their trust in AAP's governance. He assured the public that any wrongdoing would be met with swift action, irrespective of the perpetrator's status within the party.
