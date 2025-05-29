Left Menu

US Flag Reinstated in Syria: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Relations

The US flag was hoisted outside the former ambassador's residence in Damascus, marking renewed ties between the US and Syria. US envoy Tom Barrack's visit signifies warming relations following Assad's ousting. Washington, initially wary of Syria's new leadership, is now increasingly open to dialogue.

Ambassador
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant diplomatic gesture, the United States flag was raised outside the ambassador's residence in Damascus, signaling evolving relations with Syria's new government. This move comes after the US ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, appointed as special envoy to Syria, arrived to inaugurate the residence.

The US embassy in Damascus had been closed since 2012 amid civil unrest against former President Bashar Assad, whose reign ended with a swift rebel takeover last December. Despite not formally reopening the embassy, Barrack's visit represents a notable warming of diplomatic ties.

Syria's new leadership, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, has prompted cautious optimism in Washington, despite his past insurgent affiliations. With backing from regional allies, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, the US is seeking engagement, highlighted by President Trump's recent meeting with al-Sharaa and reduced sanctions on Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

