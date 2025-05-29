TMC's Five Counter-Questions: A Political Showdown with Modi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations against West Bengal, accusing him of sidestepping the failures of his government. In a social media post, TMC posed five 'counter-questions' to Modi, highlighting issues in other states and scrutinizing BJP's governance.

TMC specifically called for action in Manipur, criticizing the prolonged law and order crisis there. It further attacked the BJP's silence on women's safety issues in regions like Unnao and Hathras, citing scandals such as the NEET scam and rising unemployment as nationwide concerns.

Countering corruption charges against West Bengal, the TMC pointed to several cabinet members facing legal issues, accusing the central government of retaliatory politics. Meanwhile, Modi, addressing a rally, labeled the TMC government as violent and corrupt, claiming that West Bengal's populace seeks change from the current administration.

