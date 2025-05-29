BJP Criticizes Congress over 'Politics of Lies' on Terrorism

In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh has accused the Congress party of exhibiting 'mental bankruptcy' over its recent statements on terrorism. Chugh recalled Congress's failure to act decisively against Pakistan in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, suggesting the party's inaction severely undermined national security.

Labeling the Congress's remarks as 'politics of lies,' the BJP's National General Secretary emphasized the necessity of a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. He criticized former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, alleging his comments illustrated a 'shameless anti-national mentality,' and questioned Congress's rationale behind viewing terrorism through a 'loss and gain' perspective.

Joining the criticism, Telangana BJP leader N Ramachander Rao described Baghel's assertion—that Congress is the biggest victim of terrorism—as 'foolish.' Rao reminded that the nation's struggle against terrorism, Naxalites, and other extremist groups affects all political parties and stressed the importance of a unified national approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)