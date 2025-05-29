Congress Pushes for Action Against BJP MLCs' Controversial Remarks

A group of Congress MLCs has appealed to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to take action against two BJP MLCs, Narayanaswamy and Ravikumar, for recent inflammatory remarks.

Ravikumar's comments about Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum triggered criticism, while Narayanaswamy reportedly insulted a government minister. Congress leaders demand adherence to constitutional principles.

The Congress side, led by Minister N S Boseraju, has asked for disciplinary measures emphasizing secularism and respect. Calls for Narayanaswamy's resignation and condemnation of Ravikumar's remarks highlight the party's stance on maintaining democratic decorum.

