Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly Over Congress Leader's Comments Equating MPs with Terrorists

The BJP accused the Congress of equating parliamentarians on foreign diplomatic missions with terrorists, demanding strict action. This controversy arose after Congress's Ramesh remarked on the government's focus on commemorating the Emergency anniversary. BJP responded by defending MPs and criticizing Congress's stance as aligning with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:00 IST
Political Sparks Fly Over Congress Leader's Comments Equating MPs with Terrorists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress for allegedly equating parliamentarians on a diplomatic mission abroad to expose Pakistan with terrorists. The BJP is demanding strict action against such remarks.

This heated exchange began when senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the government was planning a parliamentary session to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, suggesting it was a distraction from urgent issues. Ramesh is reported to have remarked that 'our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming', sparking the BJP's ire.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla retorted, stating that Ramesh's words were insulting India's diplomatic efforts and accused the Congress of speaking Pakistan's language. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress, with the BJP demanding strict parliamentary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025