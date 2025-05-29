Political Sparks Fly Over Congress Leader's Comments Equating MPs with Terrorists

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress for allegedly equating parliamentarians on a diplomatic mission abroad to expose Pakistan with terrorists. The BJP is demanding strict action against such remarks.

This heated exchange began when senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the government was planning a parliamentary session to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, suggesting it was a distraction from urgent issues. Ramesh is reported to have remarked that 'our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming', sparking the BJP's ire.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla retorted, stating that Ramesh's words were insulting India's diplomatic efforts and accused the Congress of speaking Pakistan's language. There was no immediate reaction from the Congress, with the BJP demanding strict parliamentary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)