Political Tensions Escalate Between Mamata Banerjee and Modi Over 'Operation Sindoor'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced sharp criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is leveraging Operation Sindoor for political advantage in light of the recent Pahalgam attack. The operation, according to Banerjee, is being utilized by the Centre to accumulate political mileage ahead of elections.

Amidst escalating political tensions, Banerjee addressed the controversial remarks made by Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, referencing 'Operation Bengal'. The West Bengal CM asserted her party's preparedness for elections, while condemning what she perceives as divisive strategies by Modi and his party.

Banerjee disputed allegations from Modi concerning lawlessness and corruption in West Bengal. She accused the BJP of orchestrating violent incidents and demanded that the Centre address financial dues owed to the state, amidst a broader political backdrop of claims and counterclaims.

