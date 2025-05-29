Industrial Tycoon Joins Forces with AAP: A New Era for Jalandhar
Nitin Kohli, a prominent industrialist, joins the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, replacing corrupt MLA Raman Arora. This partnership is expected to boost Jalandhar's development under Kohli's leadership, as AAP maintains its stance against corruption, setting a new precedent for political integrity.
In a significant political shift, industrialist Nitin Kohli joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, solidifying his position in the Punjabi political arena. His induction was witnessed by senior party leader Manish Sisodia in Jalandhar.
Kohli's entry into AAP comes on the heels of MLA Raman Arora's arrest on charges of corruption, sparking a shake-up in Jalandhar's political landscape. Sisodia announced that Kohli will replace Arora as the halqa in-charge of the Jalandhar Central assembly constituency.
Expressing optimism about his new role, Kohli stated, 'AAP's commitment to honest governance has inspired me. I am eager to contribute to Jalandhar's development under the party's visionary leadership.' His induction aligns with AAP's continuing efforts to enhance transparency and drive positive change.
