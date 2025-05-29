Left Menu

Industrial Tycoon Joins Forces with AAP: A New Era for Jalandhar

Nitin Kohli, a prominent industrialist, joins the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, replacing corrupt MLA Raman Arora. This partnership is expected to boost Jalandhar's development under Kohli's leadership, as AAP maintains its stance against corruption, setting a new precedent for political integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:40 IST
Industrial Tycoon Joins Forces with AAP: A New Era for Jalandhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, industrialist Nitin Kohli joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, solidifying his position in the Punjabi political arena. His induction was witnessed by senior party leader Manish Sisodia in Jalandhar.

Kohli's entry into AAP comes on the heels of MLA Raman Arora's arrest on charges of corruption, sparking a shake-up in Jalandhar's political landscape. Sisodia announced that Kohli will replace Arora as the halqa in-charge of the Jalandhar Central assembly constituency.

Expressing optimism about his new role, Kohli stated, 'AAP's commitment to honest governance has inspired me. I am eager to contribute to Jalandhar's development under the party's visionary leadership.' His induction aligns with AAP's continuing efforts to enhance transparency and drive positive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025