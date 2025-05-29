Power Play: Trump's Tensions with Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss key economic issues. Although tensions have arisen over Trump's dissatisfaction with Powell's leadership, the Chair emphasized decisions will be made independently and based on objective analysis. The meeting was initiated by Trump's invitation.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, aiming to review economic progress in areas such as growth, employment, and inflation, according to a statement from Powell's office.
Initiated at the president's request, the meeting avoided detailed discussions about monetary policy. Instead, Powell highlighted that policy direction hinges on incoming economic data and their implications for the future outlook.
Tensions between Trump and Powell have simmered, marked by Trump's critical remarks and his intentions to oust Powell. However, Powell reiterated that the FOMC will ensure monetary policy supports maximum employment and price stability, strictly adhering to unbiased and non-political assessment.
