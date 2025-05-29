Israel Backs US Ceasefire Proposal with Hamas

Israel has thrown its support behind a new US proposal calling for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, according to an announcement from the White House on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and the President had submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas, which Israel backed. However, Leavitt noted that discussions continue and the terms of the proposal have not been accepted by Hamas.

Steve Witkoff mentioned on Wednesday that the US administration was nearing the finalization of this proposal. The new agreement aims to facilitate the return of both living and deceased hostages from Gaza in exchange for an extended halt in fighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)