Trump's Cabinet Teams Up with Elon Musk for Government Efficiency
President Donald Trump's cabinet, in collaboration with staff from the Department of Government Efficiency, is engaging with federal agencies to drive ongoing initiatives. Cabinet members, alongside tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, are working closely with new political appointees to enhance operational effectiveness within these agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump's cabinet is set to collaborate with the Department of Government Efficiency's staff across numerous federal agencies, as outlined by the White House on Thursday.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that cabinet secretaries have been actively partnering with Elon Musk to advance their objectives. This partnership will continue alongside newly appointed political staffers at various federal entities.
The initiative underscores a shared commitment to enhancing government efficiency through strategic collaboration between government and private sector forces.
