Trump's Cabinet Teams Up with Elon Musk for Government Efficiency

President Donald Trump's cabinet is set to collaborate with the Department of Government Efficiency's staff across numerous federal agencies, as outlined by the White House on Thursday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that cabinet secretaries have been actively partnering with Elon Musk to advance their objectives. This partnership will continue alongside newly appointed political staffers at various federal entities.

The initiative underscores a shared commitment to enhancing government efficiency through strategic collaboration between government and private sector forces.