Tensions Surge: Israel Accepts New US Ceasefire Proposal with Hamas

In a significant diplomatic stride, Israel has endorsed a new US-led proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, according to the White House. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has been optimistic about this potential breakthrough aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas conflict and addressing the hostages' situation.

While Israel supports the initiative, the response from Hamas has been tepid as they analyze the proposal meticulously. Bassem Naim, a senior official in Hamas, conveyed concerns to the Associated Press, stating that the proposal does not satisfy their demands, primarily the cessation of war and famine. Nonetheless, Hamas is committed to reviewing the offer responsibly, as asserted by Naim.

Emerging details about the ceasefire include a 60-day pause in hostilities, involving guaranteed negotiations towards a lasting peace deal, and an Israeli pledge to halt aggression post-hostage release. This intricate situation unfolds amid a backdrop of extensive casualties and massive displacement within Gaza, raising complex challenges in achieving a peaceful resolution.