Navarro Vows Continued Tariffs Amid Legal Battles

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated that the Trump administration plans to maintain tariffs, even if court rulings oppose their trade policy. Discussions with other nations persist alongside legal proceedings, aiming to continue negotiations despite potential legal setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 01:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated on Thursday that the Trump administration is prepared to implement tariffs through alternative measures should court decisions not favor their trade policy.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Navarro confirmed that U.S. tariffs would remain effective during a court-mandated stay, illustrating the administration's determination to proceed regardless of legal outcomes.

In parallel with the legal battles, ongoing negotiations with other nations continue, representing the administration's intent to maintain its trade strategy while exploring other diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

