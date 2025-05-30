Navarro Vows Continued Tariffs Amid Legal Battles

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated on Thursday that the Trump administration is prepared to implement tariffs through alternative measures should court decisions not favor their trade policy.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Navarro confirmed that U.S. tariffs would remain effective during a court-mandated stay, illustrating the administration's determination to proceed regardless of legal outcomes.

In parallel with the legal battles, ongoing negotiations with other nations continue, representing the administration's intent to maintain its trade strategy while exploring other diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)