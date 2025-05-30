Trump Nominates Paul Ingrassia to Lead U.S. Office of Special Counsel
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his plan to nominate Paul Ingrassia as the head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. Through a post on Truth Social, Trump commended Ingrassia’s impressive performance in his current role as the White House liaison for homeland security.
In a surprising development, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he intends to nominate Paul Ingrassia for the position of head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.
Using his own platform, Truth Social, Trump shared his admiration for Ingrassia, who is currently serving as the White House liaison for homeland security, citing his 'tremendous job' in that capacity.
This announcement marks a new chapter in Trump's ongoing influence within the U.S. political landscape.
