Trump Nominates Paul Ingrassia to Lead U.S. Office of Special Counsel

In a surprising development, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he intends to nominate Paul Ingrassia for the position of head of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Using his own platform, Truth Social, Trump shared his admiration for Ingrassia, who is currently serving as the White House liaison for homeland security, citing his 'tremendous job' in that capacity.

This announcement marks a new chapter in Trump's ongoing influence within the U.S. political landscape.