Delhi's BJP Government Unveils 'Workbook' of Achievements

In a bid to highlight the accomplishments of the BJP-led government in its first 100 days, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a 'workbook' documenting their achievements. Speaking at a press conference, Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to honesty and transparency in serving the people of Delhi.

The Chief Minister announced that government ministers and councilors will visit all 70 assembly constituencies to present this workbook and garner feedback from residents. The initiative aims to ensure that the government's progress and future plans are communicated effectively, marking a departure from previous administrations accused of corruption.

Gupta further reiterated her commitment to managing the Rs 1 lakh crore budget diligently, emphasizing efforts against inflation and for revenue generation. Lauding her team's round-the-clock work ethic, she declared that the administration's integrity and devotion to citizens is their most significant achievement.

