Lee Jae-myung's Constitutional Proposal: Curbing Martial Law Power

In a significant political move, South Korean presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung seeks to amend the constitution to make the imposition of martial law more challenging without parliamentary approval. This proposal follows last year's political unrest after former leader Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

As elections draw near, Lee and his Democratic Party are mobilizing South Koreans to vote. They aim to stabilize the nation post-crisis and prioritize economic upturn and holistic unity. Lee also advocates for a probe into the December martial law episode to ensure accountability, yet calls for leniency towards dissenting military personnel.

With early voting figures showing high engagement, the election could reshape the political landscape. Lee's opponent, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, vows to counteract what he perceives as legislative overreach by the current parliamentary majority.

