Pakistan and Afghanistan Move Towards Diplomatic Harmony

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan announced on Friday its decision to upgrade diplomatic ties with Afghanistan by appointing an ambassador in Kabul. This decision marks a potential turning point in relations that had soured following increased cross-border attacks by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants.

The improvement in bilateral negotiations came through a trilateral dialogue involving Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan. China is credited with playing a pivotal role in bridging divides that had grown between the neighbors. The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar following his April 19 visit to Kabul, which he described as key to setting the relations on a 'positive trajectory.'

Further enhancing these ties, the Afghan interim foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is anticipated to visit Islamabad soon. This visit represents part of a broader strategy to open new channels for dialogue, increase high-level exchanges, and develop a comprehensive roadmap aimed at tackling existing issues.