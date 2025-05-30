Left Menu

Congress Sets Sights on Assam: Mission 2026

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi met with Assam party chiefs to strategize for the upcoming state elections. They aim to unseat the current BJP government, labeling it corrupt and tyrannical. New leadership underlines unity and public support as keys to success in 2026 elections.

Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi convened with Assam party members Friday to plan strategies for next year's assembly elections. Their primary objective is to dethrone the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP administration, accused of corruption and tyranny.

This marks their inaugural dialogue with Assam's Congress unit since appointing Gaurav Gogoi as its chief. Kharge and Gandhi emphasized unity and coordination to capture public support, branding the current government as 'arrogant and corrupt.'

AICC generals including K C Venugopal and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh joined the meeting. Gandhi shared updates on Facebook, while Venugopal projected a shift in Assam's political climate by 2026, predicting Congress's rise to power.

