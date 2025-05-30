Congress Sets Sights on Assam: Mission 2026

Top Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi convened with Assam party members Friday to plan strategies for next year's assembly elections. Their primary objective is to dethrone the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP administration, accused of corruption and tyranny.

This marks their inaugural dialogue with Assam's Congress unit since appointing Gaurav Gogoi as its chief. Kharge and Gandhi emphasized unity and coordination to capture public support, branding the current government as 'arrogant and corrupt.'

AICC generals including K C Venugopal and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh joined the meeting. Gandhi shared updates on Facebook, while Venugopal projected a shift in Assam's political climate by 2026, predicting Congress's rise to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)