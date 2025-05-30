Indian Youth Congress Protests: MLA's Remarks Ignite Political Controversy
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against BJP's MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the Indian Air Force. A viral video claims Pathania insulted the armed forces, prompting political outrage in Jammu and Kashmir. Pathania denies the charges, asserting the video is morphed.
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest against BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania on Friday, alleging he insulted the Indian Air Force (IAF) in purported remarks caught on a viral video. The incident has spurred a significant political uproar in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pathania, representing Udhampur East, has staunchly denied the accusations, asserting that the video clip was manipulated to discredit him. He further stated that the legal team has lodged a police complaint regarding the matter.
Youth Congress members vehemently criticized Pathania, going as far as burning an effigy in protest. Uday Bhanu Chib, national president, linked this incident to a broader pattern of perceived disrespect towards the military by BJP leaders. Calls for dismissive actions and treason charges against such leaders echoed among the protesters.
