Opposition Demands Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

Sanjay Raut announced that opposition parties, led by Rahul Gandhi, are urging the Union government for a special parliamentary session on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. He also criticized the BJP, sarcastically suggesting that terrorists may have joined them, politicizing the recent events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:52 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rajya Sabha, declared on Friday that opposition parties, led by Rahul Gandhi, are pressing the Union government for a special parliamentary session. This session is meant to address the recent Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

The Pahalgam incident involved the killing of twenty-six individuals by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22, which prompted the initiation of Operation Sindoor on May 7. This operation aimed at dismantling terror networks in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan itself, leading to an agreement to cease hostilities on May 10.

In a sharp critique, Raut suggested that the failure to apprehend the terrorists might be due to their alleged affiliation with the BJP. He demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the ruling party of politicizing Operation Sindoor.

