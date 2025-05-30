Zelenskiy at Kyiv Book Fair: A Literary Nod to Tyrant Tales

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife perused a literary fair in Kyiv on Friday, leaving with a provocative new read titled 'To Kill A Tyrant'.

This choice, by Italian scholar Aldo Andrea Cassi, comes amid Zelenskiy's ongoing conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has consistently labeled a dictator.

The book, delving into the ethics of tyrannicide throughout history, raises the question: is tyrant assassination justified, and who should make such a decision?

