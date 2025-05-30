Left Menu

Zelenskiy at Kyiv Book Fair: A Literary Nod to Tyrant Tales

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife visited a literary fair in Kyiv, purchasing a book titled 'To Kill A Tyrant'. This choice sparked intrigue about whether Zelenskiy aimed to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he often calls a dictator. The book explores historical tyrannicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife perused a literary fair in Kyiv on Friday, leaving with a provocative new read titled 'To Kill A Tyrant'.

This choice, by Italian scholar Aldo Andrea Cassi, comes amid Zelenskiy's ongoing conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has consistently labeled a dictator.

The book, delving into the ethics of tyrannicide throughout history, raises the question: is tyrant assassination justified, and who should make such a decision?

(With inputs from agencies.)

