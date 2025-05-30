Zelenskiy at Kyiv Book Fair: A Literary Nod to Tyrant Tales
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife visited a literary fair in Kyiv, purchasing a book titled 'To Kill A Tyrant'. This choice sparked intrigue about whether Zelenskiy aimed to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he often calls a dictator. The book explores historical tyrannicide.
Updated: 30-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife perused a literary fair in Kyiv on Friday, leaving with a provocative new read titled 'To Kill A Tyrant'.
This choice, by Italian scholar Aldo Andrea Cassi, comes amid Zelenskiy's ongoing conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he has consistently labeled a dictator.
The book, delving into the ethics of tyrannicide throughout history, raises the question: is tyrant assassination justified, and who should make such a decision?
