Kingdom Reinstatement Protests: Nepal Bans Gatherings Near Narayanhiti Palace
Nepal has banned public gatherings near the Narayanhiti Palace as pro-monarchist groups demand the monarchy's reinstatement and a Hindu state. The ban is effective until July 8 and affects key areas in Kathmandu. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party leads protests, disrupting traffic while maintaining peaceful demonstrations against the current government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:54 IST
Nepal
- Nepal
Nepal's government has imposed a ban on public protests near the Narayanhiti Palace in Kathmandu amid rising pro-monarchist demonstrations.
The prohibition spans key locations, and will remain effective until July 8, aiming to prevent potential unrest from ongoing protests led by groups like the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).
Despite traffic disruptions and fervent gatherings across Kathmandu, these protests have remained peaceful, as demonstrators continue to advocate for the return of the monarchy in Nepal's political landscape.

