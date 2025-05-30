Kingdom Reinstatement Protests: Nepal Bans Gatherings Near Narayanhiti Palace

Nepal's government has imposed a ban on public protests near the Narayanhiti Palace in Kathmandu amid rising pro-monarchist demonstrations.

The prohibition spans key locations, and will remain effective until July 8, aiming to prevent potential unrest from ongoing protests led by groups like the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

Despite traffic disruptions and fervent gatherings across Kathmandu, these protests have remained peaceful, as demonstrators continue to advocate for the return of the monarchy in Nepal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)