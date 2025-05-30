Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Defends Alipurduar Developments Amidst Political Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations of violence and corruption, highlighting the developmental works her government has undertaken in Alipurduar, including infrastructure projects, social security schemes, and language recognition efforts for tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:12 IST
Mamata Banerjee Defends Alipurduar Developments Amidst Political Controversy
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading misinformation about her administration's achievements in Alipurduar. Responding to the PM's claims about alleged corruption and lawlessness, Banerjee emphasized her government's commitment to development.

She highlighted several initiatives, including the construction of hospitals, educational institutions, and social security schemes that benefited millions. Banerjee shared data indicating over Rs 1200 crore disbursed through various welfare programs and significant improvements in the region's infrastructure.

Moreover, Banerjee touted her government's efforts in recognizing tribal languages and reviving tea estates to uplift local communities. She condemned the political campaign against her administration as a misrepresentation and reaffirmed the state's dedication to holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025