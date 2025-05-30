Mamata Banerjee Defends Alipurduar Developments Amidst Political Controversy

In a heated political exchange, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading misinformation about her administration's achievements in Alipurduar. Responding to the PM's claims about alleged corruption and lawlessness, Banerjee emphasized her government's commitment to development.

She highlighted several initiatives, including the construction of hospitals, educational institutions, and social security schemes that benefited millions. Banerjee shared data indicating over Rs 1200 crore disbursed through various welfare programs and significant improvements in the region's infrastructure.

Moreover, Banerjee touted her government's efforts in recognizing tribal languages and reviving tea estates to uplift local communities. She condemned the political campaign against her administration as a misrepresentation and reaffirmed the state's dedication to holistic development.

