Trump's Tariff Triumph: Federal Appeals Court Upholds Controversial Tariffs

President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction after a federal appeals court decided to temporarily uphold his tariffs. This decision comes despite a lower court previously ruling them unlawful, marking a victory for the Trump administration’s trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:39 IST
In a recent development, President Donald Trump voiced his approval following a federal appeals court's decision to temporarily uphold his tariffs. This ruling overturned a previous lower court ruling that found the tariffs unlawful.

The court's decision marks a significant win for Trump's trade agenda, allowing the contentious tariffs to remain in place for the time being.

This legal success could bolster the Trump administration's ongoing trade negotiations and policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

