Trump Optimistic on Gaza and Iran Deals
President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is nearing completion and could be disclosed shortly. U.S. officials await Hamas's response to a proposed 60-day ceasefire. Trump also mentioned progress in talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program.
President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Friday regarding the completion of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, aimed at halting hostilities in Gaza. The deal, which is expected to span 60 days, awaits af formal response from Hamas, according to a source close to the discussions.
Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump conveyed that an announcement on the ceasefire could occur soon, highlighting the administration's diplomatic efforts in the region. The proposal is part of ongoing U.S. strategies to mediate peace between the conflicted parties.
Additionally, Trump remarked on the progress toward reaching an agreement with Iran concerning its nuclear ambitions. These developments indicate the U.S. administration's focus on resolving critical international issues through negotiation. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
