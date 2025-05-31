Trump Advocates for Larger Tax Cuts in Budget

President Donald Trump has voiced his support for enhanced tax cuts in the recently passed budget bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized his preference for a larger reduction, lauding the current bill's potential while hinting at possible amendments.

The President labeled the bill as a 'great bill,' indicating its promising framework. However, he acknowledged that further discussions with the Senate could lead to a more substantial tax cut, reflecting his administration's fiscal priorities.

The legislative process is set to continue, with potential budgetary shifts aimed at strengthening the tax relief initially proposed, highlighting Trump's commitment to his campaign promises of economic enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)