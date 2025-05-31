Trump Advocates for Larger Tax Cuts in Budget
President Donald Trump expressed his desire for larger tax cuts in the budget bill approved by the House of Representatives. He described the existing bill as 'great' but indicated potential adjustments during negotiations with the Senate to achieve more significant tax reductions.
President Donald Trump has voiced his support for enhanced tax cuts in the recently passed budget bill by the U.S. House of Representatives. Speaking to reporters, Trump emphasized his preference for a larger reduction, lauding the current bill's potential while hinting at possible amendments.
The President labeled the bill as a 'great bill,' indicating its promising framework. However, he acknowledged that further discussions with the Senate could lead to a more substantial tax cut, reflecting his administration's fiscal priorities.
The legislative process is set to continue, with potential budgetary shifts aimed at strengthening the tax relief initially proposed, highlighting Trump's commitment to his campaign promises of economic enhancements.
