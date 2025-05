Strengthening Ties: India-Cyprus and EU Cooperation Discussed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephonic conversation with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Friday.

The dialogue focused on reinforcing bilateral relations and expanding India-EU strategic partnership.

Appreciative of Cyprus's consistent support in combatting terrorism, Jaishankar underlined its importance. Meanwhile, Kombos highlighted the productive discussions and reiterated their commitment to boosting EU-India cooperation, especially in light of the forthcoming Cypriot presidency of the EU Council.