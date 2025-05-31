Judicial Roadblock: Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts Halted

In a significant legal battle, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has blocked the Trump administration's plans for sweeping layoffs and restructuring across federal agencies. The court's decision maintains a previous ruling by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, preventing the shedding of thousands of jobs.

The move is a victory for a coalition of unions and nonprofits, which argued that Congress holds the authority to change federal agency structures. Despite the dissent from Judge Consuelo Callahan, the majority opinion, supported by Judges William Fletcher and Lucy Koh, criticized the executive order as trying to extend presidential power beyond constitutional limits.

With mounting lawsuits challenging the Department of Government Efficiency's recent actions, the administration may now look to the Supreme Court for support. Elon Musk's involvement with Trump's overhaul initiative ended on Friday, marking a pivotal juncture in the ongoing legal saga.