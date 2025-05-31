Left Menu

BJP's Jiwan Gupta to Contest Ludhiana West Bypoll

The BJP has announced Jiwan Gupta as its candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll. The seat was vacated after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Key candidates include Sanjeev Arora from AAP and Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Congress. Voting is on June 19 with results on June 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:53 IST
In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Jiwan Gupta as its candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West Assembly by-election scheduled for June 19.

This decision follows the approval from the party's central election committee. The seat was left vacant after the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Competing against Gupta are AAP's Sanjeev Arora and Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

As part of the electoral process, the last date for nominations is set for June 2, with scrutiny on June 3 and withdrawal by June 5. The election results are slated to be declared on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

