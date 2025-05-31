BJP's Jiwan Gupta to Contest Ludhiana West Bypoll

In a strategic move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Jiwan Gupta as its candidate for the upcoming Ludhiana West Assembly by-election scheduled for June 19.

This decision follows the approval from the party's central election committee. The seat was left vacant after the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Competing against Gupta are AAP's Sanjeev Arora and Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

As part of the electoral process, the last date for nominations is set for June 2, with scrutiny on June 3 and withdrawal by June 5. The election results are slated to be declared on June 23.

