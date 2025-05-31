Congress Demands Transparency in Aircraft Losses Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict

The Congress party has called for transparency from the government concerning aircraft losses sustained during recent hostilities with Pakistan. This demand follows an acknowledgment by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan of aircraft loss, though he refuted Islamabad's assertion of downing six Indian jets.

Reacting to Gen. Chauhan's comments, Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy pressed for clarity on potential aircraft losses during the conflict, citing the need for accountability in a democracy. He pointed to past sacrifices of Congress leaders, insisting the party's strong support for the Indian armed forces.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alluded to historical precedent, noting the Kargil Review Committee established post-conflict in 1999. Ramesh challenged the Modi government to adopt a similar approach in light of the CDS's recent revelations. Gen. Chauhan emphasized that it is crucial to understand the causes of aircraft losses to refine military tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)