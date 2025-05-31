Kamal Nath Applauds Indira Gandhi's Resolve During 1971 War

In a rally held in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her resolute leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. He emphasized that Gandhi did not yield to pressure from the United States, which supported Pakistan at the time.

Amid ongoing claims by US President Donald Trump of having mediated to end recent India-Pakistan hostilities, Nath reiterated India's position that the US played no role. Trump's assertions have been denied by Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nath criticized the economic and social situation in Madhya Pradesh, calling it a hub of corruption and unemployment under the current government. The rally was part of Congress's ongoing efforts to honor India's armed forces and critique the ruling BJP's policies.

