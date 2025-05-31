Left Menu

Kamal Nath Applauds Indira Gandhi's Resolve During 1971 War

During a rally in MP, Congress leader Kamal Nath praised Indira Gandhi's steadfastness during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, emphasizing India's firm stance. Nath criticized current state affairs and highlighted the economic issues in Madhya Pradesh, amid US President Trump's claims about mediating India-Pakistan hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:47 IST
Kamal Nath Applauds Indira Gandhi's Resolve During 1971 War
Indira Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally held in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her resolute leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. He emphasized that Gandhi did not yield to pressure from the United States, which supported Pakistan at the time.

Amid ongoing claims by US President Donald Trump of having mediated to end recent India-Pakistan hostilities, Nath reiterated India's position that the US played no role. Trump's assertions have been denied by Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nath criticized the economic and social situation in Madhya Pradesh, calling it a hub of corruption and unemployment under the current government. The rally was part of Congress's ongoing efforts to honor India's armed forces and critique the ruling BJP's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025