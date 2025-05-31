Delhi's Anthem of Progress: A Nod to BJP's 100-Day Achievements
Marking 100 days since reclaiming leadership in Delhi, the BJP released an anthem titled 'Delhi badal rahi hai', showcasing achievements under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The song highlights initiatives like the DEVI bus scheme, sanitation efforts, and landfill projects, indicating a shift to performance-driven governance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated its 100 days in power in the national capital by launching an anthem, 'Delhi badal rahi hai', on Saturday. This specially composed song underscores the party's key achievements, led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The two-minute and 57-second anthem captures initiatives such as the DEVI bus scheme, city-wide sanitation improvements, and demolition of landfill garbage mountains. It aims to juxtapose present actions favorably against perceived past inaction.
Unveiled during a celebration at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the anthem has been widely shared across the BJP's social media channels. The anthem represents a broader outreach strategy to highlight a shift from headline-driven to performance-driven governance, attracting appreciation from party workers and supporters.
