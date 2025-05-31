Delhi's Anthem of Progress: A Nod to BJP's 100-Day Achievements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated its 100 days in power in the national capital by launching an anthem, 'Delhi badal rahi hai', on Saturday. This specially composed song underscores the party's key achievements, led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The two-minute and 57-second anthem captures initiatives such as the DEVI bus scheme, city-wide sanitation improvements, and demolition of landfill garbage mountains. It aims to juxtapose present actions favorably against perceived past inaction.

Unveiled during a celebration at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the anthem has been widely shared across the BJP's social media channels. The anthem represents a broader outreach strategy to highlight a shift from headline-driven to performance-driven governance, attracting appreciation from party workers and supporters.