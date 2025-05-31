Gen Chauhan Denies Pakistan's Claims: A New Perspective on India-Pak Conflict
India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, has refuted Pakistan's claims of shooting down six Indian jets in recent hostilities. He emphasized the importance of understanding why losses occurred, despite admitting to aircraft losses. The conflict sparked political reactions and calls for transparency from the Indian government.
- Country:
- Singapore
In an unexpected admission, India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, has acknowledged aircraft losses in recent military skirmishes with Pakistan, denouncing Islamabad's claims of downing six Indian jets as 'absolutely incorrect'.
During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Gen Chauhan emphasized the significance of understanding why these losses happened, rather than focusing on the losses themselves. He commended the Indian military for identifying tactical mistakes and quickly rectifying them, allowing the resumption of operations targeting Pakistani territories.
The developments drew sharp political responses, with the Congress party demanding transparency about the military setbacks. The conflict has spurred calls for a comprehensive review akin to the Kargil Review Committee report of 1999.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Operation Sindoor: Drones and the Future of Warfare
Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm
Tensions Thaw: Sharif Calls for Conditional Peace Talks with India After Operation Sindoor
Our air force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.