Gen Chauhan Denies Pakistan's Claims: A New Perspective on India-Pak Conflict

India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, has refuted Pakistan's claims of shooting down six Indian jets in recent hostilities. He emphasized the importance of understanding why losses occurred, despite admitting to aircraft losses. The conflict sparked political reactions and calls for transparency from the Indian government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:51 IST
Gen Anil Chauhan
In an unexpected admission, India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan, has acknowledged aircraft losses in recent military skirmishes with Pakistan, denouncing Islamabad's claims of downing six Indian jets as 'absolutely incorrect'.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Gen Chauhan emphasized the significance of understanding why these losses happened, rather than focusing on the losses themselves. He commended the Indian military for identifying tactical mistakes and quickly rectifying them, allowing the resumption of operations targeting Pakistani territories.

The developments drew sharp political responses, with the Congress party demanding transparency about the military setbacks. The conflict has spurred calls for a comprehensive review akin to the Kargil Review Committee report of 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

