Political Storm: Anubrata Mondal's Derogatory Remarks Stir Controversy

The controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal escalates as political figures express outrage over his derogatory language toward a police officer. Despite a viral audio clip and legal notices, calls for Mondal's arrest have been met with limited government response, prompting criticism of political and gender bias.

Updated: 31-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:26 IST
Political Storm: Anubrata Mondal's Derogatory Remarks Stir Controversy
Anubrata Mondal
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in West Bengal is roiled by the uproar over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's offensive language during a phone call with a police officer. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari denounced the government's leniency, drawing comparisons to the stringent actions expected in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath's rule.

Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also chimed in, calling for Mondal's arrest, while TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh acknowledged the impropriety of Mondal's remarks but questioned the accountability of opposition parties' leaders making similar statements. The viral audio clip has intensified demands for justice, highlighting issues of political and gender equity.

Despite Mondal's written apology, legal proceedings loom as he failed to appear for police questioning due to health reasons. The conversation, alleged to include threats and disparaging comments towards women, has sparked public outrage, with a growing call for an unbiased legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

